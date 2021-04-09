BCC Vs BOG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Bergamo CC are all set to face Bogliasco in Match 19 of the ECS T10 Milan 2021. The BCC vs BOG match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Milan Cricket Ground on Friday, April 9, 2021. Here is our BCC vs BOG Dream11 prediction, BCC vs BOG Dream11 team and BCC vs BOG playing 11. The BCC vs BOG live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BCC vs BOG Dream11 prediction: BCC vs BOG match preview

Bergamo CC started their second-round losing to Fresh Tropical by 8 wickets. However, the team bounced back to beat Albano by 34 runs in the next encounter to end the day on a high The team will be looking to carry on the winning momentum versus Bogliasco and register their second win of the competition.

If you look closely, this delivery had 'hit me for six' written on it ðŸ”



Scores, news, previews ðŸ‘‰ https://t.co/6PLADFbASj



FanCode ECS Italy, Milan. 1000 matches this year. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 @FedCricket pic.twitter.com/jmxpTks2Ho — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) April 9, 2021

This is the second match of the day for Bogliasco who face Fresh Tropical in the opening fixture. They lost their first match in the competition to Bergamo United by 33 runs and so both fixtures present them with an opportunity to climb the points table by the end of the day. This should be a cracking contest to watch between these two teams.

BCC vs BOG live prediction: Squad details for BCC vs BOG Dream11 team

BCC : Manpreet Singh, Jasprit Singh, Baljit Singh Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Kuldip Singh, Gurjit Singh, Sonu Lal, Hardeep Singh, Pardeep Singh, Narinder Gidda, Chetan Kumar, Jaspal Singh, Sarvan Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Vishavjit Singh.

BOG : Supun Tharanga, Roshan Weerasinghe, Madupa Fernando (C), Rusith Gayan, Niranga Malameege, Upul Nandana, Dunishka Polpitiya, Rishan Kavinda (WK), Sachin Tharuka Thamel, Sandesh Hansaja Disandul, Asanka Wijalamage, Ralph Fernando, Nishantha Fernando, Manoj Tharaka, Pumudu Nimantha Dilhara, Lasidu kavinda, Suranga Pethum, Duminda, Amila Viraj and Dumindu Nissanka.

BCC vs BOG match prediction: Top picks for BCC vs BOG playing 11

Baljit Singh

Manpreet Singh

Supun Tharanga

Niranga Malameege

BCC vs BOG Dream11 live: BCC vs BOG Dream11 team

BCC vs BOG live: BCC vs BOG match prediction

As per our BCC vs BOG Dream11 prediction, BCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BCC vs BOG match prediction and BCC vs BOG playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BCC vs BOG Dream11 team and BCC vs BOGDream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.