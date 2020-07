BCC Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Game

Bohemian CC will face Brno Rangers in their upcoming matchup of ECN Czech Super Series T10 League on Sunday, July 12. The BCC vs BRG Dream11 match will be played at Scott Page Field in Prague. The BCC vs BRG Dream11 match will commence at 6:30 PM. Here is our BCC vs BRG Dream11 team and BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction along with the BCC vs BRG Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | FPC Vs GHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 Live Game Info

BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: Probable XIs for BCC vs BRG Dream11 team

BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: BCC Probable XI

Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahib Mahmood, Ali Waqar, Waheed-ur-Rehman, Saurabh Kakaria , Saqlain Saqib Mukhtar, Muhammad Nabeel, Abul Farhad, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, GM Hasanat

BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: BRG Probable XI

Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Somshekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu , Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Naveed Ahmed, Dylan Steyn, Sandeep Tiwari

BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: Squads to form BCC vs BRG Dream11 team

BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: BCC squad

PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, M Zubair, M Nabeel, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan , S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar

Also Read | BCC Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Info

BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: BRG squad

Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Rohit Ogale, Rahat Ali, Sumsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari and Arun Mathew , Amit Vyas, Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan

BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: BCC vs BRG Dream11 team

Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, GM Hasnat, M Zubair, M Nabeel, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Naveed Ahmed, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, Sabdeep Tiwary

BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction

BRG start off as favourites to win the BCC vs BRG live match.

Also Read | PSV vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Info

Also Read | PBVA Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series T10 Live Info

Please note that the above BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction, BCC vs BRG Dream11 team and BCC vs BRG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BCC vs BRG Dream11 team, BCC vs BRG Dream11 top picks and BCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: European Cricket League Instagram