BCC Vs DSC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Match Preview

Bologna Cricket Club will battle it out with Defentas Sporting Club in the ECS T10 Rome on Thursday, November 5. The match will be played at the Roma Spinaceto Cricket Ground at 7:45 pm IST. Here is a look at our BCC vs DSC match prediction and BCC vs DSC Dream11 team. The BCC vs DSC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BCC vs DSC live: BCC vs DSC Drem11 prediction and preview

This is the second match of the day for both the teams and also the final match of the day in Group B. Both teams will be looking to end the day with a win considering that the race for a semi-final spot in Group B is going to heat up as the matches go on. At the time of writing, BCC were struggling at 31/6, chasing 76 to win against BUCC.

DSC has struggled this season and failed to do well in the Italian T20 Championship and Coppa Italia. The T10 contest is a different one altogether and despite a poor start to the season, DSC will look to perform well to at least fight for a place in the semi-final. A cracking contest is on cards as both teams look to field their best combined BCC vs DSC playing 11.

BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BCC vs DSC Dream11 team

BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction: BCC squad for BCC vs DSC Dream11 team

Qasim Janjua, Ankush Kumar,Akash Deep,Khayer Abul, Muhammad Adnan, Faizan Hussain, Zain Iftikhar, Hashir Iftikhar, Haseeb Khan, Suresh Kolli, Kashan Mazhar, Malik Sarfraz, Rahaman Bhuiyan, Babar Ghafar,Sufiyan Afzal, Shaheer Saleem, Sheraz Ali,Jastinder Singh, Sanjeevan Raveendran, Asim Javaid

BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction: DSC squad for BCC vs DSC Dream11 team

Asraful Islam, Mohsin Ahmed, Sukhpal Kumar, Mukhtiar Singh, Muhammed Hossain, Tirath Singh, Shajahan Arif, Joynal Abedin, Shadamgul Zadran, Amdadul Haque, Hasan Nelay, Talvinder Deep, Hossain Jakir, Nafi Hasan, Mandeep Kumar, Ravinder Bhullar, Abdur Jemi, Luca Ciprotti, Jamal Uddin.

BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BCC vs DSC Dream11 team

Rahaman Bhuiyan

Muhammad Adnan

Tirath Singh

Luca Ciprotti

BCC vs DSC match prediction: BCC vs DSC Dream11 team

BCC vs DSC live: BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction

As per our BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, DSC will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BCC vs DSC Dream11 prediction, top picks and BCC vs DSC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BCC vs DSC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

