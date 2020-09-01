BCC Vs JICC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Preview, ECS T10 Live Game Info

Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) are all set to take on Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club (JICC) in a league match of European Cricket Series (ECS), 2020. The match between the two teams will be played at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome on Tuesday, September 1 at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BCC vs JICC match prediction, BCC vs JCC Dream11 team, and the probable BCC vs JCC playing 11.

BCC vs JICC live: BCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction and preview

Unfortunately, both the teams' first match was washed out due to rain. The teams will look to register their first win as they face each other in the T10 league. It guarantees to be an exciting contest that provides thrill and entertainment to cricket fans. All the five matches were ruled out because of the rain. Bergamo Cricket Club and Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club will hope the weather idea for playing. Teams will be looking to get some points by their side to improve their standings on the table A total of 10 teams are a part of the league in the interesting 10 over format.

BCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction: BCC vs JICC Dream11 team: BCC squad

Manpreet Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Sonu Lal, Pradeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh, Hardeep Singh

BCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction: BCC vs JICC Dream11 team: JICC squad

Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Jafri, Ahmed Rukhsar, Anwar Attieq, Muhammad Rizwan, Ahmed Nisar, Ahmad Hassan, Muhammad Shouab, Malik Mushtaq, Muhammad Sajjad, Nawaz Sharukh, Hussain Abubakar, Ahmaed Butt, Ghulam Farid,

BCC vs JICC Dream11 Prediction: BCC vs JICC Dream11 team

Here is the BCC vs JICC Dream11 team that should fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Manpreet Singh

Batsmen: Muhammad Rizwan, Mandeep Singh, Anwar Attieq

Bowlers: Muhammad Jafri (captain), Muhammad Imran (vice-captain), Baljit Singh, Jasprit Singh

All-Rounders: Ghulam Farid, Ahmed Rukhsar, Gurwinder Singh

BCC vs JICC match prediction

Jinnah Brescia Cricket Club start off as favourites to win as per our BCC vs JICC match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our BCC vs JICC Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our BCC vs JICC Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter