BCC Vs KLCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Rome Live

Bergamo Cricket Club (BCC) will go up against Kent Lanka Cricket Club (KLCC) in ECS T10 Rome, which will be played at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground. The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 5 at 4:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BCC vs KLCC match prediction, BCC vs KLCC Dream11 team and the probable BCC vs KLCC playing 11. ECS T10 Rome live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BCC vs KLCC live: BCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming to the BCC vs KLCC match, BCC are in contention to qualify for the semi-finals and a win over RCC will bring them closer to their target. On the other hand, KLCC had a tournament to forget, having lost all their matches and failing to win a point. They will have a mountain to climb when they face BCC, however, if they play really well an upset on the cards is still possible.

BCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BCC vs KLCC Dream11 team

BCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: BCC vs KLCC Dream11 team: BCC squad

Rakesh Kumar Banga, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh

BCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction: BCC vs KLCC Dream11 team: KLCC squad

Nimesh Kumarasinghe, Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna, Danushka Prasanna Silva, Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, Sankalpa, Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil Renath, Alessio Herath, Sameera Fernando, Malshan Fernando, Bashitha Pieres, Jagath de Silva, Lakshan Fernando, Nalaka, Lakmal

BCC vs KLCC match prediction: BCC vs KLCC Dream11 top picks

M Sudarshan

B Singh

D Singh

BCC vs KLCC Dream11 team

BCC vs KLCC match prediction

As per our BCC vs KLCC match prediction, BCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BCC vs KLCC Dream11 prediction, BCC vs KLCC top picks and BCC vs KLCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BCC vs KLCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: FanCode