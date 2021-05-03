BCC Vs PCK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 3 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 3 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Bohemian and Prague CC Kings at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 3. Here is our BCC vs PCK Dream11 prediction, BCC vs PCK Dream11 team, BCC vs PCK best team and BCC vs PCK player record.

BCC vs PCK match preview

This is the second match of the day for Bohemian who start their campaign versus Vinohrady CC which will be the first match of the tournament. Bohemian won the 2020 ECN Czech Super Series and on the back of the title-winning campaign last year. the team will look to make a promising start to their campaign. Prague CC Kings are winners of T20 league Division 1, three years in succession from 2018-2020, and will be expected to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.

About the competition, 10 top teams who are split into two groups will feature in 48 T10 matches to be played for 12 days. In Group A Vinohrady CC and Bohemian will feature alongside Brno Raiders, Prague CC Kings and Prague Spartans Mobilizers. In Group B will teams like Prague Barbarians Vandals, Brno Rangers, Prague Spartans Vanguards, Prague CC Rooks will take on each other.

BCC vs PCK weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 24 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

BCC vs PCK pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BCC vs PCK player record

For Bohemian, Zahid Mahmood and skipper Javed Iqbal will be the key players in their campaign this season. For Prague CC Kings, Sudesh Wickramasekara and skipper Arun Ashokan will be the key players if the team wants to make it to the knockout stage of the tournament. Expect all these players to perform well throughout the tournament.

BCC vs PCK Dream11 team



BCC vs PCK Dream11 prediction

As per our BCC vs PCK Dream11 prediction, PCK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BCC vs PCK player record and as a result, the BCC vs PCK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BCC vs PCK Dream11 team and BCC vs PCK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Youtube

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.