BCC Vs PKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Bengali CC will battle it out against Pakcelona CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BCC vs PKCC match prediction and BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team. BCC vs PKCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BCC vs PKCC live: BCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Bengali CC are yet to register a win in the tournament so far having lost the two matches played till date. They suffered a heartbreaking loss to Fateh CC on the opening day with the match between teams going down till the Golden Ball. Every match will be crucial from hereon for the side as they look to make a run to the top of the table and give themselves chance to qualify for the knockout stage.

Pakcelona CC will be looking to bounce back with a win following their previous match loss to Hawks CC. So far, PKCC have won only one out of 4 matches they played in the tournament so far and will be eager to start winning matches to keep themselves in contention for the knockout stage. Expect both teams to field their best players for the BCC vs PKCC playing 11.

BCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

BCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: BCC squad for BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

Shafiqur Rahman, Omar Ali, Md Mohbubul Alam, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Shahidul Alam, Tamjid Bepari, Jahid Hasan, Tuhin Motalab, Alauddin Siddique, Rokibul Mollik, Injamul Amin, Rubel Ahmed Khan, Alauddin Siddique, Waqar Hussain, Rashed Mir, Nadim Aseq Arman, Sami Ullah, Belal Ahmed, Zihad Hossain, Afsgan Ali, Ayaan Khan.

BCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: PKCC squad for BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

Ishtiaq Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Rameez Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Jahanzaib Asghar, Shahzad Khan, Adalat Ali, Nouman Rukhsar, Muhammad Iftikhar, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Syed Abu Bakar Hussain, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Ramzan, Mansab Ali, Ali Imran, Saleem Haider, Muhammad Faiz-ul-Hassan, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Hussain Shah, Ajaz Arif, Muhammad Asif Butt, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Adnan, Khurram Javeed, Adeel Ahmed.

BCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

Omar Ali

Riaz Howlader

Shahzad Khan

Qaiser Zulfiqar

BCC vs PKCC match prediction: BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team

BCC vs PKCC live: BCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction, PKCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BCC vs PKCC Dream11 prediction, BCC vs PKCC top picks and BCC vs PKCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BCC vs PKCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

