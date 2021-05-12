BCC Vs PSM Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And Match Preview

Match 33 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Bohemians CC and Prague Spartans Mobilizers at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 12. Here is our BCC vs PSM Dream11 prediction, BCC vs PSM Dream11 team, BCC vs PSM best team and BCC vs PSM player record.

BCC vs PSM match prediction

Bohemians CC are currently third on the points table and will be eyeing to win their only match of the day to reduce the gap on the top two teams in Group A. In the six matches played so far, they have 2 wins and 4 losses and they will look to beat the team that is one place below them on the points table and extend the points gap between them. They will be coming into this match on the back of two straight losses.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers are currently fourth on the points table with the same win/loss record, however, both teams are separated by the net run rate. If Prague Spartans Mobilizers end up beating Bohemians CC, then they will leapfrog them to third position on the table. The last time these two sides faced each other, Mobilizers crushed Bohemians CC by 7 wickets. Just like the last fixture, Mobilizers will be confident of shocking Bohemian in this match as well, while BCC will be keen to even the scores.

BCC vs PSM weather report

The condition will be cloudy with chance of rain coming down during the middle of the match. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the BCC vs PSM Dream11 prediction a viable one.

BCC vs PSM pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BCC vs PSM player record

Performances from Saqlain Mukhtar and Saurabh Kakaria with bat and ball will be key in this match if the Bohemians want to keep hold of their current position. The team will be hoping for both these players will look to continue their fine performances and help the team climb the points table. For Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Vaibhav Naukudkar and Prasad Ramachandran have done well so far in the tournament. The duo will be expected to once again perform well in today's match.

BCC vs PSM Dream11 team

BCC vs PSM Dream11 prediction

As per our BCC vs PSM Dream11 prediction, BCC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The BCC vs PSM player record and as a result, the BCC vs PSM best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BCC vs PSM Dream11 team and BCC vs PSM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode