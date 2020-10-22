BCC Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Bengali CC are set to face United CC Girona in the final match of the day in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 8:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BCC vs UCC match prediction and BCC vs UCC Dream11 team. The BCC vs UCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BCC vs UCC live: BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This will be the third match of the day for BCC who are still winless following their defeat to Pakcelona CC by 22 runs in their first match of the day.and are currently playing Badalona Shaheen CC at the time of writing. They need to win this match at all cost as yet another defeat could see them losing ground towards qualifying for the knockout stagez.

On the other hand, UCC will be playing their first match of the day. Currently, the team has 8 points and at the top of the points table and will be looking to hold onto the spot at the end of the day. Both teams have some quality players in their ranks and expect them to field their best players in the BCC vs UCC playing 11

BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BCC vs UCC Dream11 team

BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: BCC squad for BCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Tamjid Bepari, Riaz Howlader, Belal Ahmed, Alauddin Siddique, Injamul Amin, Jahid Hasan, Mohammad Rahman, Mosaraf Hossain, Omar Ali, Rashed Mir, Rakibul Mollik, Tuhin Motalab, Atif Alam, Zihad Hossain

BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: UCC squad for BCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Aamar Shakoor, Muhammad Shabbir, Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadi, Raja Abbas, Sumair Safdar Khan, Muhammad Kamran, Syed Faisal Hussain, Syed Shafat Ali, Muhammad Ehsan, Muhammad Shakeel, Sheroz Ahmed, Hikmat Khan, Paramvir Singh, Abid Mahboob, Rajwinder Singh

BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BCC vs UCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Ehsan

Omar Ali

Khalid Ahmadi

Riaz Howlader

BCC vs UCC match prediction: BCC vs UCC Dream11 team

BCC vs UCC live: BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, UCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction, BCC vs UCC top picks and BCC vs UCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BCC vs UCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

