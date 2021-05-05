BCC Vs VCC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 9 Top Fantasy Picks

Bohemian CC take on Vinohrady CC in their upcoming FanCode ECS T10 Prague match on Wednesday, May 5. The 9th match of the tournament will be played at the Vinor Cricket Ground with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the BCC vs VCC Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

BCC vs VCC match preview

Bohemian CC did not the best of starts to the ECS T10 Prague as the hosts find themselves slotted fourth on the league table. They have played two matches so far and have failed to win any points having lost both their matches of the season. The hosts have currently recorded a -1.479 NRR with Prague Spartans Mobilizers having a poorer NRR than Bohemian CC. Bohemian CC will be aiming to get their first win of the season and collect points in order to move up the Group A points table on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Vinohrady CC have had a completely opposite start to Bohemian CC in the ECS T10 Prague as the visitors find themselves at the league table. They have played two matches so far and won both games resulting in them pocketing four points this season. Vinohrady CC will be aiming to carry on their positive momentum and continue on their unbeaten run as they prepare to take on Bohemian CC in their next game

BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team: (Predicted Playing 11s)

Bohemian CC- Ravindra Singh Bist, Saqlain Mukhtar, Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Pratap Jagtap, Ali Waqar, Muhammad Nabeel, Waseem Khan,Muhammad Zubair, Muhammad Usman, Saurabh Kakaria.

Vinohrady- Chris Pearce, Siddarth Goud,Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Ritik Tomar, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Yashkumar Patel, Ben Boulton-Smith, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Vikrant Godara.

BCC vs VCC player record: Top Picks

Captain- Chris Pearce or Javed Iqbal

Vice-Captain- Siddarth Goud or Saqlain Mukhtar

BCC vs VCC best team

Wicketkeepers - Chris Pearce

Batsmen - Saqlain Mukhtar (VC), Vikrant Godara, Zahid Mahmood, Frederick Heydenrych

All-Rounders - Javed Iqbal, Siddarth Goud (C)

Bowlers- Ali Waqar, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Waseem Khan, Yashkumar Patel

BCC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction

Vinohrady CC start the match as favorites and are expected to register their third consecutive win over Bohemian CC on Wednesday.

Note: The above BCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, BCC vs VCC Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BCC vs VCC Dream11 Team and BCC vs VCC Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.