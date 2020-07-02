BCCI ACU 'surprised' Over Sri Lanka's Probe Into 2011 World Cup Final Fixing Allegations

BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) has expressed 'surprise' over the ongoing probe into the 2011 World Cup final fixing allegations. ACU Head Ajit Singh has stated that it is more difficult to get evidence in the case due to the delay. The investigation was triggered by former Lankan Sports Minister's allegations claiming that the 2011 World Cup final in Wankhede was 'sold' to India.

Speaking to news daily, Ajit Singh stated that he is surprised that the issue has come up 'after 10 years'. He added that if there was anything 'fishy' in the final between India and Sri Lanka, ICC would have red-flagged it. Singh highlighted that the World Cup was played within the purview of the apex cricket council and there were no issues raised in India regarding that match.

Upul Tharanga, de Silva questioned

Sri Lanka's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) summoned cricketer Upul Tharanga on Wednesday. The opening batsman who was a part of the Sri Lankan squad in Wankhede was questioned for two hours. Tharanga had scored two runs off 20 deliveries in the final against MS Dhoni-led India.

The Sri Lankan police on Tuesday said it has questioned former national selection committee chairman Aravinda de Silva over ex-Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage's allegation that the national cricket team's loss to India in the 2011 World Cup final was fixed by "certain parties". Following the sparking controversy, the International Cricket Council has also stated that it would question former Lankan Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage regarding his allegations.

'ICC did not respond'

Earlier, Aluthgamage had stated that he had written to the ICC in 2012 regarding the matter, however, they never responded to him. He has also claimed that the team was changed at the last moment without his consultation and the events that transpired after that made him initiate the 'anti-fixing bill.'

Speaking to a Sri Lankan daily, Aluthgamage questioned 'how certain cricket officials' allegedly purchased car companies and started new businesses within a year of the final game between India and Sri Lanka. He emphasized that he was not referring to any players but 'officials' in the cricketing fraternity. The then Sports Minister also claimed that the Sri Lankan team was playing well and were favourites to win the final, but the team who played the game was not the team that authorities had selected. There were 'last moment changes' without any consultation, he claimed.

