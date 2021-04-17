BCCI allows cricket to be included in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on condition of autonomy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday held its seventh Apex Council meeting virtually, where it reportedly had positive discussions about cricket's inclusion in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. According to news agency PTI, the top officials of BCCI have agreed to allow cricket to be part of the Commonwealth and Olympic Games on condition that the board's autonomy won't get affected. At the meeting, board members said women's and men's cricket teams will be allowed to participate in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games if the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) ensures autonomy to BCCI.

Media reports suggest that BCCI will also have discussions with other sporting bodies whose autonomy hasn't been affected after taking part in Olympics. As per reports, the women's national cricket team has been given the green signal to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022 that is scheduled to take place in Birmingham. News agency PTI quoted a source from the BCCI as saying that if cricket is included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, both men's and women's national teams will be allowed to take part. The source further added that the women's team will be playing the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.

T20 World Cup in India

BCCI further discussed the fate of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in India, which is slated to take place in November. The BCCI has said that they are continuing with the preparations of the T20 World Cup and so far it remains unaffected by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. India is currently the hotspot for COVID, with nearly 2,00,000 new cases emerging every other day across the country. The ICC had earlier indicated that the T20 World Cup could be shifted to some other country if the COVID situation remains the same till November. However, the apex governing body has said that it expects the sporting event to go ahead as planned.

According to reports, nine venues have been shortlisted for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The newly-constructed Narendra Modi stadium, which is also the world's largest cricket stadium, is likely to host the final of the biggest event of this year's cricketing calendar. BCCI has also agreed to grant visas to foreign players for the T20 World Cup, including cricketers from Pakistan.

(Image Credit: PTI)

