BCCI & IPL Guarantee Safe Return Of Foreign Players; 'IPL Not Over Until You Reach Home'

Hemang Amin, IPL's Chief Operating Officer (COO), has assured all players and support staff that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will arrange for their safe return at the end of the cash-rich tournament. According to news agency ANI, which has gained access to a letter sent by Amin to all players and support staff involved in the smooth conduct of the 14th edition of the IPL, BCCI is working with government authorities to ensure their safe return once the tournament is over. The letter comes at a time when several international players have raised concerns regarding their return to their respective home countries after IPL concludes. IPL will be played until later next month and the final will be held on May 30.

"We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes, which is natural and understandable. We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about. The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes. Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound," the letter read.

Several international players, mainly Australians, have pulled out from the IPL citing "personal reasons" for their decision to opt-out of the tournament. However, it is believed that the worsening COVID-19 situation in India is the primary reason behind the players' decision to leave the tournament mid-season. The Australian government on Tuesday announced the banning of passenger flights from India until May 15. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that cricketers playing in the IPL will not be prioritised in returning from India and will have to arrange for their own return. This caused further panic amongst the Australians playing in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) recruits Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have already left India mid-season. Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Andrew Tye and batsman Liam Livingstone left the country citing personal reasons. The pullouts are happening at a time when India is registering a record number of fresh infections daily.

COVID-19 situation in India

India is currently witnessing the peak of the outbreak as more people are coming out positive in the ongoing second wave. India registered over 3,20,000 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, which is the sixth consecutive day of more than 3 lakh cases in the country. According to data provided by the government, over 2,700 people have died due to COVID-19 on April 26. India is running its vaccination programme since January but the sudden surge in cases has scarred the success achieved by doctors and other healthcare professionals over the past few months.

(With ANI inputs; Image Credit: PTI)