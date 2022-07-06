BCCI Announce Squad For IND Vs WI ODI Series; Shikhar Dhawan Returns To Lead Young Side

Board of Control of Cricket in India announced the squad for Team India's ODI series against West Indies, scheduled to take place in July. Shikhar Dhawan was chosen to lead a second-string Indian side with Ravindra Jadeja being his deputy. Dhawan will be the seventh captain for Team India in 2022. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumran, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been given a rest as they have not been included in the squad.

India vs West Indies ODI series: Dhawan leads, Jadeda to be vice-captain

Several youngsters like Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad have been included in the ODI squad with Sanju Samson getting another opportunity to prove his worth in international cricket. Prithvi Shaw and Rahul Tripathi miss out on the squad.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.#TeamIndia | #WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2022

India's ODI squad for West Indies ODIs

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh