The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squad for the T20I series against West Indies with Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah being the major omissions from the team. KL Rahul who missed the series against South Africa and England has been included in the team subject to his fitness. Kuldeep Yadav is another player added to the team but his fitness will also be assessed.

India's squad for T20I series vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma (C), I Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.



*Inclusion of KL Rahul & Kuldeep Yadav is subject to fitness. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2022

Virat Kohli's lean patch with the bat

Virat Kohli was not picked up for the ODI leg of the Carrebian tour and his exclusion from the T20I team for West Indies comes as no surprise as he continues to struggle with form. During the recent T20I series against England, Kohli was rested for the first match but in the next two matches, he could only score 12 runs in total. Kohli's place in the team has also come under the scanner with Deepak Hooda doing well in the opportunities presented to him so far. The youngsters recently hit a century against Ireland and also did well in Warm Up fixtures which have piled more pressure on Kohli to retain his place ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Sourav Ganguly backs Virat Kohli to come good with the bat

Despite Virat Kohli getting all the criticism for his poor form with the bat, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has backed the former skipper to make a strong comeback. While speaking to ANI, the BCCI president while referring to the numbers he has got in international cricket said, “Look at the numbers he (Virat Kolhi) has got in international cricket, that doesn't happen without ability & quality. Yes, he has had a tough time & he knows that he has been a great player himself".

He added, "He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find a way which makes him successful as he has been for the last 12-13 years or maybe even more and only Virat Kohli can do that,”

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (c), I Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, D Hooda, S Iyer, D Karthik, R Pant, H Pandya, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, R Bishnoi, B Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Inclusion of KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav subject to fitness