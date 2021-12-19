BCCI Announce Team India's Squad For U19 World Cup 2022; Delhi's Yash Dhull To Lead

The BCCI's All-India Junior Selection Committee has announced a 17 member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2022 while also naming five reserves.

The 14th edition of the U19 World Cup will take place in West Indies from January 14 to February 5. The edition will feature 16 teams who have been further divided into four groups. Team India, who has won four titles (2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018) and were runners up in both 2016 and the most recent 2020 edition, are placed in Group B alongside South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.

"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup to be played in the West Indies from 14th January to 5th February 2022 across four host countries," the BCCI said in a press release.

The Indian squad will be led by Yash Dhull from Delhi, who earlier was announced as Team India's captain for ACC U19 Asia Cup. The player will be deputed by Andhra's SK Rasheed.

India U19 World Cup Squad for the U19 World Cup 2022:

Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (WK), Aaradhya Yadav (WK), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan. Standby players: Rishit Reddy, Uday Saharan, Ansh Gosai, Amrit Raj Upadhyay and PM Singh Rathore.

Image: PTI