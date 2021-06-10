BCCI Announces 20-man India 'Team B' For Sri Lanka; Padikkal In; Bhuvaneshwar Vice-captain

With nearly a month to go for India's tour of Sri Lanka, the BCCI on Thursday announced a 20-man jumbo squad for the limited-overs series against the island nation. As speculated before, the board has confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side against Sri Lanka whereas Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been picked as wicket-keeper batsmen as Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha will be busy with the Test series against England.

CSK and RCB openers that rocked the IPL 2020 and 2021 as well, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have earned their maiden call-ups whereas the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen back in action after a long hiatus. Rajasthan Royals' young pacer Chetan Sakariya, who had an impressive IPL debut this year, has also earned himself a call-up for the national team whereas Chennai's expensive buy Krishnappa Gowtham could be handed his maiden cap.

Other notable players included in the squad for the three T20s and three ODIs against Sri Lanka include Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Navdeep Saini. While Chakravarthy has been included after missing out on debut against England as he failed the Yo-Yo test, Rahul Tewatia who also failed the fitness test has been excluded from the group.

India's Full Squad against Sri Lanka:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

India to play 3 ODIs, 3 T20s

While all eyes are fixed on the World Test Championship finale set to be played in England, the schedule of India's tour to Sri Lanka, which will witness a second string of the Men in Blue with the main squad in England, has been announced. India is set to tour the island nation for three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 Internationals. The first ODI will begin on July 13 and the final T20 of the tour will be played on July 25, marking the end of a short tour lasting nearly two weeks.

The three ODIs will be played on July 13, July 16 and July 18, respectively. The T20 series will commence from July 21 onwards with the second and final being played on July 23 and July 25, respectively. Significantly, the broadcasters have ensured that India's Test tour of England does not coincide with the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.