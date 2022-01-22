BCCI Announces Change In Venues For Upcoming India Vs West Indies Series; Read Statement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a change in venue for the upcoming India vs West series, slated to commence on February 6th in Ahmedabad. The IND vs WI series will include three ODIs and the same number of T20Is.

The BCCI has decided to limit the series to just two venues instead of the originally planned six to mitigate the biosecurity risks. Two venues will help them reduce travel and the movement of teams, match officials, broadcasters and any other stakeholders.

BCCI's secretary Jay Shah issued a statement announcing the revised venues for the upcoming IND vs WI series. The statement read,

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a change in venues for the upcoming Paytm West Indies’ Tour of India. The West Indies will arrive here for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders." JAY SHAH Honorary Secretary BCCI

India vs West Indies series schedule

Match Day Date Venue 1st ODI Sunday 6th February Ahmedabad 2nd ODI Wednesday 9th February Ahmedabad 3rd ODI Friday 11th February Ahmedabad 1st T20I Wednesday 16th February Kolkata 2nd T20I Friday 18th February Kolkata 3rd T20I Sunday 20th February Kolkata

