BCCI announces Dream11 as the lead sponsor of Team India

BCCI has appointed Dream11 as the lead sponsor of Team India. The Board of Control for Cricket in India has signed a three-year deal with one of the foremost fantasy gaming platforms in India. As per the development, India's jersey will feature "Dream11" written on the front.

Ahead of the start of the West Indies series, BCCI has announced a massive change in Team India's sponsorship scene. Dream11, which is already quite prominent among enthusiasts for offering a tool where anybody can form a fantasy team, has clinched the lead sponsorship deal with BCCI. Prior to this, the entity was one of the official sponsors of BCCI. The official Twitter handle of BCCI notified the augmentation.

BCCI announces Dream11 as the new lead sponsor

BCCI president Roger Binny expressed his wishes to the new lead sponsor. Commenting on the partnership, he said “I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again. From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential, and growth that Indian Cricket offers. As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience.”

Dream11 co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain also conveyed his delight on the partnership. “As a long-standing partner of BCCI and Team India, Dream11 is thrilled to take our partnership to the next level. At Dream11, we share our love for cricket with a billion Indian cricket fans, and it is a matter of pride and our privilege to become the lead sponsor for the National team. We look forward to continue supporting the Indian sports ecosystem.”

As per the new deal, "Dream11" is likely to be inscribed on the front of the jersey, where "BYJU'S" had acquired a place for a long time. The jersey with the new lead sponsor will become operational from the impending West Indies tour.