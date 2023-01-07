BCCI Announces New Selection Committee For Team India, Names Chief Selector

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the appointments for the All-India Senior Men Selection Committee with Chetan Sharma as its chairman again. The members were selected by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sulakshana Naik, Ashok Malhotra, and Jatin Paranjape. The BCCI shortlisted the below-mentioned five members from a pool of 600 applications.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," the statement read.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men’s National Selection Committee," it added.

Chetan Sharma Shiv Sundar Das Subroto Banerjee Salil Ankola Sridharan Sharath

