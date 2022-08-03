The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a detailed schedule for Australia and South Africa's upcoming tour of India. As per the schedule, India will play a three-match T20I series against Australia followed by three T20Is and as many ODI matches against South Africa.

The T20I series between India and Australia will be played from September 20 to September 25 in Mohali, Nagpur, and Hyderabad, respectively. The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa will commence on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram with the second and third matches slated to be held on October 2 and October 4 in Guwahati and Indore, respectively.

The second T20I game between India and South Africa will be played on Gandhi Jayanti to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

India and South Africa will also play a three-match ODI series from October 6 to October 11 before heading for the T20 World Cup in Australia. The three ODIs will be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, and Delhi, respectively.

Here's the full schedule for India's home series against Australia and South Africa

India vs Australia - T20I series

Match Day Date Venue India vs Australia, 1st T20I Tuesday September 20 Mohali India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Friday September 23 Nagpur India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Sunday September 25 Hyderabad

India vs South Africa - T20I series

Match Day Date Venue India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Wednesday September 28 Thiruvananthapuram India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Sunday October 2 Guwahati India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Tuesday October 4 Indore

India vs South Africa - ODI series

Match Day Date Venue India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Thursday October 6 Lucknow India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Sunday October 9 Ranchi India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Tuesday October 11 Delhi

The Indian team is currently in the Caribbean where they are playing a white-ball series against West Indies. India have already won the three-match ODI series against West Indies 3-0 and are leading in the five-match T20I series 2-1. The fourth match of the series will be played in Florida on August 6 and the fifth and final T20I will be played at the same venue on August 7.

Image: BCCI