India Vs West Indies: BCCI Announces 18-man Squad For Upcoming ODI And T20I Series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming Paytm ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in February.

The India vs West Indies series will include three ODIs and the same number of T20Is, with the first ODI slated to commence on February 6th in Ahmedabad.

BCCI released Team India's squad for West Indies series

The big headline is that Rohit Sharma will return to Team India's squad for both the ODI and the T20I series after recovering from a hamstring injury and will take over the leadership role of captain. KL Rahul will serve as his deputy in both formats, but will only be available from the second ODI onwards. Meanwhile, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been completely rested for the upcoming series.

The BCCI also issued a positive update on all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, stating that he is undergoing his final stage of recovery post his knee injury. However, India vs West Indies series will arrive too soon for him to make a return to the ODI or T20I squad. Meanwhile, Axar Patel will be available for the T20I series but not for the ODIs. Team India's complete squads for both formats are given below.

100 international matches 👍

6,764 international runs 👌

18 international hundreds 💪



Here's wishing @cheteshwar1 - one of #TeamIndia's grittiest batters - a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏 pic.twitter.com/I0ZgMmf0dw — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2022

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), D Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma(Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel.

India vs West Indies series schedule