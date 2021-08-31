BCCI Announces Tender For One Of Two New IPL Teams; Expects To Rake In Rs 5000 Crore

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council (GC) invited bids for a new IPL team that has been proposed to be introduced in the upcoming 2022 season, the BCCI has issued a tender to this effect. This invitation by the IPL GC has invited prospective owners to bid for ownership and operations of one of the two teams that are proposed to be added. BCCI has also maintained in the release that it held the rights to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reasons whatsoever.

Terms and conditions laid by the IPL GC

The IPL GC while issuing the ITT denoted that the tender would only be available to interested parties on the payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs.10,00,000 plus GST. The issued 'Invitation to Tender', contained the detailed terms and conditions overseeing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements, the process of submission, team rights and obligations among others. The deadline for the same was decided till October 5, 2021.

Interested parties have been directed to send in their queries or purchase requests at ittipl2021@bcci.tv. The email requesting the ITT, should have the subject line “ITT for the Right to Own and Operate One of Two Proposed New IPL Teams”. Any interested party wanting to submit a bid has been directed by the IPL GC to first purchase the ITT. However, it has been clarified that only those parties would be entertained to further bid who satisfy the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT. It has been elucidated by the governing council that merely purchasing this ITT would not entitle any person to bid.

BCCI expects to raise Rs. 5000 crore from bidding for two teams: Source

It has been speculated that the BCCI expects to rake in at least Rs. 5000 crore from the bidding for the two new franchises during the 2022 edition of the IPL. A source from the BCCI told PTI, "Any company can buy the bid document paying ₹75 crores. Earlier top brass was thinking about keeping the base price for two new teams at ₹1700 crore but later it was decided to keep the base price at ₹2000 crore." The source who had previously dealt with financial matters for the board further added, "The BCCI is expecting anything in the range of 5000 crores if not more. There will be 74 IPL games next season and it's a win-win situation for everyone."

It is learnt that only companies with an annual turnover of ₹3000 crores will be allowed to bid for the teams. In welcome news, the BCCI was planning to allow a consortium to bid for teams as it makes the bidding process more vibrant. The source added, "I think more than three business entities won't be allowed to form a consortium but if three businesses come together and want to bid jointly they will be allowed to do so."

