BCCI Blocks 'illegal' Cricket League For Promoting Tournament With Virat Kohli's Image

The cricket season in India is yet to get underway due to the COVID-19 pandemic but small-time, amateur cricket leagues are still active during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report published by the Hindustan Times, many illegal leagues are being run around the country without a license and recently one such league was blocked by BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) for using the image of India's cricket captain for promotional purposes without permission.

Also Read: BCCI Invites Tender For IPL Sponsorship For 4-month Period; Highest Bid Not Guaranteed Winner

ACU blocks illegal league for using Virat Kohli image

As per the report, the NCR Cricket League’s organisers used the image of RCB skipper Virat Kohli flashing the victory sign, inviting participants to make teams on the Mobile Premier League (MPL), the gaming platform that RCB and Team India skipper promotes. BCCI ACU head Ajit Singh, while speaking to the publication, said that the unit intercepted the existence of the illegal league at the stage of team selections and sent out an advisory to all the board's registered players not to participate.

Also Read: BCCI Targeting ₹300 Cr As Sponsorship Revenues During Upcoming Week For IPL 2020: Report

Singh further said that BCCI only intervenes when contracted players are targetted as they get exposed to corruption at an elementary stage, which is not good for their careers or the game. He also added that the board has no say if such leagues are organised where the players involved are mohalla (street) cricketers.

Here's what I'm doing when I'm not training. Gaming on the MPL App! 🤓 Play all your favourites out of more than 40 games available on the app and don't forget to create your Fantasy teams on @PlayMPL as well. 👊🏼 Download now from https://t.co/iJDdxKfsqz pic.twitter.com/W7Fos8GYWq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 23, 2020

Also Read: IPL 2020 Not To Have White-ball Australia, England Players Arrive In The UAE Before Sep 17

An MPL spokesperson, while speaking to the publication, said that the same organisers put out videos of ‘Hapur Premier League’, held earlier this year and promoted using the images of Virat Kohli and the MPL brand. He further said that the league was advertised as ‘the biggest tournament in Uttar Pradesh’. However, he denied allegations on the MPL having any such contracts.

Also Read: CSK Receive Massive Update After MS Dhoni's Coronavirus Test Results Arrive

Virat Kohli set to lead RCB in the IPL 2020

Virat Kohli will be back on the field in a couple of weeks as he will be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2020. The IPL 2020 which was scheduled for March 29 start was postponed by BCCI due to COVID-19. The BCCI then decided to reschedule the tournament from September 19 until November 10 after the World T20 was cancelled by ICC.

Kohli net worth figures

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure are estimated to be ₹196 crore ($26 million) as of the 2019-20 fiscal year. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which comes up to ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

The Kohli salary figure clocks in at ₹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year, considering that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also adds to his net worth through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli salary, Virat Kohli watch, Virat Kohli net worth and Virat Kohli house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy about the information.

(COVER IMAGE: VIRAT KOHLI / TWITTER)