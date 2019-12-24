BCCI Calls Ehsan Mani's Statement On Security 'deplorable & Laughable'

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strongly criticized Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Ehsan Mani's for calling India a "far greater security risk" than Pakistan, saying it was not just deplorable but laughable as well.

'Statement is not only deplorable but rather laughable'

"I have come to know about Mr Ehsan Mani's statement about India's security. I think this statement is not only deplorable but rather laughable. A person who spends most of his time in London on account of security concern in Pakistan and operates Pakistan Cricket Board from there has no right to talk about India's security. I would suggest him to refrain from any such statement. If he feels Pakistan is safe then I would suggest him to come back to Pakistan and operate PCB from Pakistan. That will augur well for PCB," BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

Mani was quoted as saying by 'cricketpakistan.com.pk', "We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan. No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for the revival of test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying a positive image of Pakistan worldwide."

READ | Ravi Shastri opens up about what he felt on Sourav Ganguly's appointment as BCCI President

READ | Harbhajan Singh questions BCCI for poorly treating Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman

Mani made the remarks after his team "celebrated" with a series win against Sri Lanka after Test cricket's return to Pakistan first time after the 2009 terror attack in Lahore. No Test-playing nation had toured Pakistan since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in 2009, which left eight dead and six visiting cricketers injured.

READ | Not part of CAC anymore but Kapil, Gaekwad asked to appear before BCCI ethics officer

READ | Bhuvneshwar Kumar's sports hernia embarrasses NCA in the eyes of the BCCI