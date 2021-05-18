BCCI Calls Special General Meeting On May 29 Before ICC Discusses T20 World Cup Amid COVID

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting slated for June 1 nearing, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for a Special General Meeting on May 29. In the meeting which is going to be conducted virtually, the BCCI is expected to discuss the hosting of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in India in the month of October and November amid the COVID-19 scare.

"The ICC will have the meeting on June 1 and before that, we will have our own meeting on May 29 to discuss the COVID-19 situation and what all measures need to be taken with an eye on the T20 World Cup which is slated to be held in India in October -November," sources in the know of developments in the board said.

In the Apex Council meeting, the state associations were told to keep preparations on for the event with an eye on the COVID-19 situation. Till now, nine venues have been shortlisted for the event- Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dharamsala, and Lucknow. "The nine venues have been informed and it was again discussed that preparations should continue for the showpiece event with an eye on the COVID-19 situation and call will only be taken closer to the event," the sources said. They further added, "It is too early to imagine what can or will happen in October-November with regards to the COVID-19 situation, but preparations shall go on."

Apart from the T20 World Cup, the international calendar and women's cricket will also be up for discussion in the meeting. Confirming the same, the sources said, "Yes, apart from the T20 World Cup and discussions that need to be had around the hosting of the showpiece event, international calendar, as well as women's cricket, will be discussed in detail."

T20 World Cup history

After seeing huge success in domestic tournaments, ICC decided to have a World cup starting from 2007, in every two years. The first edition was held in South Africa which was won by India against Pakistan in 2007. The second edition was held in 2009 in England and was won by Pakistan against Sri Lanka while the third edition was held in 2010 in West Indies and was won by England against Australia. For the fourth season, which was held in 2012 in Sri Lanka, West Indies lifted the trophy while the trophy for the fifth season was lifted in 2014 in Bangladesh by Sri Lanka. In the last season, which was held in 2016 in India, West Indies turned out to be the winner. This edition of the showpiece T20I tournament has been mired in doubt on account of the COVID wave in India that has led to the indefinite suspension of the IPL2021.

(Credit-PTI)