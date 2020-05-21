BCCI CEO Fine With IPL Being 'TV-only' As Gate Receipt Form Less Percentage Of Revenues

The coronavirus pandemic is set to have massive financial implications for the BCCI with the IPL postponed. While the possibility of resuming the IPL 2020 still exists, the BCCI are likely to lose out on gate receipts due to the India lockdown. While gate receipts amount to a small amount in the BCCI's annual revenues, the loss of the same could land a crucial blow to the cricket board's plans.

IPL postponed: Loss of gate receipts to hit BCCI massively, despite boasting only a small part of the revenue

Despite being the richest cricket board in the world, the India lockdown is likely to hit BCCI's financial plans for the foreseeable future. The Indian cricket board, unlike their counterparts Cricket Australia, have not announced a cut on player salaries and intend to pay them in full despite the ongoing crisis. While TV revenue and sponsorship deals can be saved if the IPL 2020 resumes behind closed doors, the BCCI is likely to lose gate receipts earned from international and domestic matches.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri said during the TCM Sports Huddle webinar that while the gate receipts from IPL 2020 and the bilateral series form a small portion of BCCI's annual earnings, the figure is vital as most of the amount goes for the maintenance of stadiums. Johri added that for the IPL 2020 to be held, the infrastructure needs to be in good health and ready and gate receipts play a crucial role in that. While the BCCI CEO added that gate receipts are something the board can live without in a bid to restore normalcy, it will remain a crucial part of BCCI's annual revenues.

IPL postponed: BCCI CEO says the safety of players and support staff of 'paramount importance'

While the Indian cricket board's main focus is on the IPL 2020 and international cricket in the lead up to the T20 World Cup, the BCCI are also working on the domestic cricket calendar. The BCCI organises close to 2000 domestic cricket games in the country in a regular season and have the task of fitting all tournaments in the shortened calendar amidst the India lockdown. While domestic cricket is the bedrock of Indian cricket, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri emphasises that the safety of players will be of paramount importance amidst the India lockdown. Johri reveals that the scheduling of the domestic cricket calendar would be a huge challenge to the BCCI and innovation will be key during the discussion.

