BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Kolkata Hospital; Says 'I Am Absolutely Fine'

BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly who was admitted in Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital following a chest pain was discharged on Thursday. "I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon," Ganguly said. The BCCI chief also thanked the doctors for the treatment.

'Ganguly is clinically fit': Woodlands Hospital

On Wednesday, the doctors said that the former India captain "is doing well and is clinically fit" but wanted to stay back in the hospital for one more day.

"Members of the medical board met yesterday morning and discussed with Dr Devi Shetty after his visit with Mr Ganguly. Dr Shetty praised the entire team of Woodlands effort in his brief to the press. Treating doctors will be keeping a constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home," the health bulletin said on Wednesday.

Doctors at the private hospital had on Monday had reached a consensus that 48-year-old Ganguly, who has been diagnosed with 'Triple vessel disease', will be discharged on Wednesday, and the second angioplasty, which he will have to undergo, could be performed at a "later stage".

The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage. Meanwhile, hospital authorities have set up a 'Sourav Ganguly lounge' to brief about his health condition to those who are visiting the medical establishment to meet him, PTI reported.

"We cannot allow people to go near him. We are following all sanitisation norms before letting people inside the lounge," Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, said.

On Monday, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur visited Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata where Ganguly is admitted. Further, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan also visited the hospital on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly.

Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with "chest discomfort, the heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. On January 2, 48-year-old Ganguly was tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which turned out to be negative.

