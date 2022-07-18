BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Lauds India's Win In England: 'Pant Just Special, So Is Pandu'

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI), praised the Indian team on Sunday for their outstanding performance in the recently-concluded bilateral series in England. Ganguly took to Twitter to congratulate the team's head coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, former head coach Ravi Shastri, and ex-skipper Virat Kohli on winning the white-ball leg of the series and drawing the Test matches. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya received high accolades from Ganguly for their amazing efforts.

"Super performance in england ..not easy in their country ..2-2 test .win in T20 and one days..well done dravid ,rohit sharma,ravi shastri,virat kohli @bcci..pant just special..so is pandu .." Ganguly wrote on Twitter.

India's loss to England in the rescheduled fifth Test match that was postponed last year led to a tie in the five-match series. India had played the first four matches of the Test series on their tour last year, leading 2-1 going into the fifth Test. However, India lost the fifth Test by 7 wickets resulting in the trophy being shared. India eventually won the ODI and T20I series.

England vs India 3rd ODI

As far as the final game of the ODI series is concerned, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in helping India win the deciding third ODI of the series on Sunday. The duo forged a vital partnership after India's top-order were dismissed cheaply once again. Pant and Hardik scored 133 runs between them to help India close in on the target. Hardik was dismissed for 71 off 55 balls but Pant remained unbeaten at 125 off 113 balls and finished the chase for India.

Earlier in the game, Mohammed Siraj picked two wickets in the same over to dismiss Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. Siraj's double-wicket maiden came in the second over of the match, which put England under early pressure. Siraj has been added to the playing XI for the third ODI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who is reportedly suffering from a back spasm. Ravindra Jadeja also picked a wicket as he dismissed a well-set Moeen Ali for 34 off 44 balls.

India bowled England out for 259 runs. Buttler top-scored for England as he registered 60 off 80 balls. Roy scored 41 off 31 balls at the top of the order. India then scored 261 runs to win the decider. Pant was named the player of the match for his amazing century in the game while Hardik was named the player of the series.

