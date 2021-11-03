BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Makes Big Statement On Rahul Dravid Becoming Team India Coach

In a key development, former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the appointment of Dravid as head coach in a press release on Wednesday night. The former cricketer will succeed Ravi Shashtri, who will step down from the position after the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Sourav Ganguly welcomes Rahul Dravid as Head Coach

In the press release, the President of BCCI, Sourav Ganguly, welcomed Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team and commended his previous contributions in nurturing and guiding the young sportspersons of the nation. From 2016 to 2019, Dravid was the head coach for the India Under-19 and India A teams. He also hoped that Dravid's experience and guidance would prove beneficial for the future of the Indian Cricket team. He stated,

''The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the Head Coach of India’s senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game. He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights.'' Sourav Ganguly, BCCI President, said.

Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, Rahul Dravid stated that he was honoured to have been appointed as the head coach of the Indian Cricket Team. He also lauded his predecessor Ravi Shastri for his contribution to the team so far. He stated,

''It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential.'' Rahul Dravid said.

Image: PTI