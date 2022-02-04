BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly Reveals Timeline For Women's IPL; 'Grand Success As Men’s IPL'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has hinted that the board is planning to start a women's IPL (WIPL) in 2023, which, according to him, will be as grand as the men's league.

The BCCI has been hosting a women's T20 challenge where three teams feature in the tournament. Reports claim that the tournament will once again take place this year and will take place around the time of the playoffs of the men's IPL. As for last year, this competition did not take place due to the COVID pandemic.

Sourav Ganguly reveals BCCI are planning a women's IPL

As quoted by news agency PTI, Sourav Ganguly said, "We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen. I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as the men's IPL."

The WIPL is excepted to compete with the likes of the women's Big Bash League (WBBL) organized by Cricket Australia and the women's Hundred organized by the England and Wales Cricket Board. Moreover, last year, as many as eight Indian women cricketers took part in the women's BBL in Australia.

With India seemingly having lacked in the progress of women's cricket, former England captain Michael Vaughan also urged Ganguly and the BCCI to make the WIPL the board's top priority.

A Womens #IPL should be top priority now @SGanguly99 !! Let’s get it sorted .. 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 3, 2022

Sourav Ganguly glad IPL can again be hosted in India

After Sourav Ganguly was asked whether it was a big relief for him that the IPL is being held in India, the BCCI president replied, "Well, as BCCI has always maintained that this is the Indian Premier League and we would ideally want to hold it in India. Yes, we haven't yet officially announced as we are still tracking the COVID-19 situation in the country. Yes, we would finalise the venues in some time. The plan is very much to hold it in India and we are preparing accordingly."

While the dates and venues of the tournament are yet to be finalized, the IPL 2022 auctions are all set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.