BCCI Confirms Inclusion Of Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav On Squad For England Test Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion into the Indian Test squad. Following the injuries to Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan, the batting duo has been added to the Test squad as replacements. Both Shaw and Yadav are currently in Sri Lanka with India's limited-overs team for an ODI and T20I series against the hosts. Earlier, it was being reported that all-rounder Jayant Yadav might also get a national call-up for the Test series, but it has now been confirmed that the Mumbai Indians cricketer is not part of the updates squad.

The BCCI, in its press release, also confirmed the inclusion of Abhimanyu Easwaran in the main Test squad. Easwaran had travelled to the UK with the Indian team as a standby batsman.

Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar sustained injuries to their fingers during the three-day practice game between Indians and County Select XI. Both players were part of the County Select XI team lead by Will Rhodes. The BCCI has said that Sundar was given an injection on his right-hand bowling finger, however, his recovery is expected to take longer than expected hence he has been ruled of the England series. Avesh Khan was taken for an X-Ray after sustaining the injury and the result confirmed a fracture in his left thumb.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill had sustained a developing stress reaction on his left shin during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand last month. Gill has returned to India. The BCCI added that Rishabh Pant, who contracted the COVID-19 disease earlier this month, has begun his training with the Indian Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

India’s squad: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad for first two Tests

England has also announced a 17-member squad for the first two Tests against India. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler will be making their comeback into the squad after being left from the New Zealand series in June. Ollie Robinson has also been included in the squad after being ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand following some old tweets controversy. The series will start on August 4.

England's squad: Joe Root (Captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood.

