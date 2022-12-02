BCCI Confirms IPL 2023 Auction Date; 991 Players To Go Under Hammer In Kochi On Dec 23

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday confirmed the date for the IPL 2023 auction, which is scheduled to be held in Kochi on December 23. A total of 991 players from all over the world have put their names up to be part of the IPL 2023 auction. Australia dominate the auction list with 57 players, followed by South Africa (52), West Indies (33), and England (31). The list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped, and 20 players from Associate Nations.

A total of 714 Indian players have signed up for the IPL 2023 auction. According to reports, none of the Indian players have put up their names in the highest base price category of Rs. 2 crores. Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, and Ishant Sharma are among the top Indian players who have listed themselves for the auction and they are all in the Rs. 1 crore bracket. Jaydev Unadkat, who was the highest-paid Indian pick in IPL 2018 auction, has listed his base price at Rs 50 lakhs.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Nicholas Pooran have set their base price at the highest of Rs. 2 crores. They are among the 21 players with the maximum base price. Out of the 991 players, who have registered their names for the IPL mini-auction, only 87 have the scope to be bought in the auction, including 30 overseas players, considering that each franchise can have a maximum of 25 players in their squad.

IPL 2023 auction: Players registered from each country

Afghanistan - 14

Australia - 57

Bangladesh - 6

England - 31

Ireland - 8

Namibia - 5

Netherlands - 7

New Zealand - 27

Scotland - 2

South Africa - 52

Sri Lanka - 23

UAE - 6

West Indies - 33

Zimbabwe - 6

Image: IPL