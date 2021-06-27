Last Updated:

BCCI Confirms Rahul Dravid As India Coach For SL Tour; 1st Picture Of Wall-Gabbar Duo Out

The BCCI shared a gleeful picture of the substitute captain and coach duo in India's training jersey for Sri Lanka tour as the main team stays in the UK

BCCI

After a heartbreaking loss at the Ageas Bowl as the action moves from England to Colombo, the BCCI on Sunday confirmed that former India captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as Team India's coach for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The board shared a gleeful picture of the substitute captain and coach duo in India's training jersey for Sri Lanka tour as the main team stays in the United Kingdom for the upcoming summer Test series against England.

BCCI shared a picture of Shikhar Dhawan and Rahul Dravid, which has broken the internet already with fans excited to see 'The Wall' back in action after having led the India A team in past. Dravid will be filling in for Head Coach Ravi Shastri, who remains in England, with the main team and captain Virat Kohli. 

Amongst the pool of interim coaches for the Sri Lanka tour, former India captain Rahul Dravid had been the frontrunner. Dravid, who has donned multiple roles for Team India throughout his career, had however never been a part of the Men in Blue's managerial staff until now. Although, the Bengaluru-lad has coached the India A and the U-19 team from 2016 to 2019 before he was appointed as the Director of Cricket Operations at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). 

Here's how fans reacted to Dravid's appointment as India coach: 

India announce T20 specialist squad

The BCCI has already announced a 20-man jumbo squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The board has confirmed that Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the side against Sri Lanka whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy. Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have been picked as wicket-keeper batsmen as Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha will be busy with the Test series against England. 

CSK and RCB openers that rocked the IPL 2020 and 2021 as well, Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad have earned their maiden call-ups whereas the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen back in action after a long hiatus. Rajasthan Royals' young pacer Chetan Sakariya, who had an impressive IPL debut this year, has also earned himself a call-up for the national team whereas Chennai's expensive buy Krishnappa Gowtham could be handed his maiden cap. 

Other notable players included in the squad for the three T20s and three ODIs against Sri Lanka include Nitish Rana, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Chetan Sakariya. While Chakravarthy has been included after missing out on debut against England as he failed the Yo-Yo test, Rahul Tewatia who also failed the fitness test has been excluded from the group. 

India's Full Squad against Sri Lanka: 

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh 

