BCCI Confirms UAE As Backup Venue For T20 World Cup, Irked Fans Question Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI has confirmed the United Arab Emirates as a backup venue for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which has raised an array of questions among cricket fans.

Shubham Birwadkar
BCCI

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to take place in India from October 2021 but the alarming rise in coronavirus cases have raised a question mark on the ICC event being hosted in India. In a similar instance, the BCCI had shifted the IPL 2020 to UAE amidst the first year of the pandemic by following strict bio-bubble protocols. As the IPL 2020 was carried out in proper order, the BCCI earlier was thinking about keeping the United Arab Emirates as a backup venue for the T20 World Cup if the Covid situation in India does not improve.

UAE confirmed as a backup venue

Now, the BCCI has confirmed the United Arab Emirates as a backup venue for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. BCCI's General Manager of Game Development, Dhiraj Malhotra, in a conversation with BBC’s Stumped podcast, confirmed UAE as a backup venue. Dhiraj Malhotra said that plans are still in process to hold the event in India from October to November, despite the ongoing situation.

He further added that the BCCI will be planning according to a normal scenario, a COVID scenario and a worst-case scenario. As of now, the BCCI will be targeting and looking at ticket sales and people travelling from all over the world. This decision has irked fans to question BCCI President Sourav Ganguly about hosting the tournament in India.

India's preparation for hosting the World Cup

In November 2020, the Honorary Secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah had said that the BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and safety of everyone concerned in this event are taken care of. He also added that in times of pandemic when there are severe restrictions, the BCCI believes in the policy of innovating and adapting, and he was confident that they will overcome every challenge. Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly had recently said that the IPL 2021 schedule will proceed according to the schedule. The IPL 2021 schedule saw many players back out of the tournament due to concerns arising from the increasing coronavirus cases.

Should India host the next T20 World Cup?

People do not know how the situation will prevail in October and if the event is hosted in UAE, fans feel like it would have no significance as India is the official host of the T20 World Cup. Some fans are even demanding the World Cup to be shifted to Australia for this year with India hosting the next T20 World Cup. Hosting a World Cup is hugely significant for the home country and an event of shifting the venue may cause disappointment among fans.

UAE coronavirus cases

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of April 29, 2021, UAE coronavirus cases stats saw 1,961 new cases with a weekly average of 1,913 cases. The Vaccine stats in UAE have seen 10,466,251 doses given as of April 28, 2021. UAE has seen a total of 5,18,000 cases with 4,99,00 recovered people and 1,584 deaths.

Image Source: PTI

