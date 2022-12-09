BCCI Confirms Women's IPL By Inviting Tender For Media Rights For 2023-2027 Seasons

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the release of an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for media rights to the Women’s Indian Premier League (W-IPL) for the 2023-2027 seasons. BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced via a statement that all details such as eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, etc. are included in the ITT, which is made available to interested parties for a non-refundable amount of Rs 5,00,000.

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process. The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax," the release stated.

"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid. BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion," the release added.

Women's IPL

The BCCI announced its plan to launch a five-team Women's IPL earlier this year. The inaugural edition of the tournament is expected to be held in March 2023. The BCCI has been organising the Women’s T20 challenge tournament, which has gained much popularity and crazes among cricket lovers in India in the past couple of years. The competition started as a one-off exhibition match between two teams in 2018 before becoming a three-team tournament. The Women's T20 Challenge will be scrapped by the BCCI once the Women's IPL starts.

