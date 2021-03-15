BCCI Congratulates Newly-wed Couple Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come forward to congratulate Team India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan who got hitched on Monday. The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony and shared the announcement of the same via Bumrah's social media handles.

'Many Congratulations': BCCI

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the national cricket board congratulated the newly-wed couple on the start of this beautiful journey. The BCCI concluded by wishing them both a lifetime of happiness.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the white-ball leg of the ongoing series against England. Sanjana and Jasprit's marriage saw none of his teammates attend the wedding as all the players are a part of the biosecure bubble put in place by the BCCI. As per unconfirmed reports, it is believed that Bumrah and Ganesan’s marriage, took place in a small private ceremony in Goa, with the wedding ceremony set to have limited numbers of guests, consisting mostly of family members, due to COVID-19 protocols across the country.

Who is Sanjana Ganesan?

Sanjana Ganesan works as an anchor for IPL 2021 broadcasters Star Sports. She also works with the IPL franchise as well as two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders and is also been away from work in recent weeks.

Jasprit Bumrah marriage: Jasprit Bumrah Sanjana Ganesan tie knot ahead of IPL 2021

Cricket fans who keep a keen eye on the daily updates of their hero’s lives’ sparked off the rumors on Jasprit Bumrah’s wedding after the cricketer requested leave from BCCI. Reports had been flooding in for quite some time that the 27-year-old was all set to get married. On Monday, the Indian speedster got married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony on Monday and shared the announcement of the same via his social media.

Jasprit Burmah shared a lovely post on his Instagram handle. He went on to caption how he and Sanjana have begun a new journey together that’s “steered by love” and also goes on to mention how March 15 is one of the happiest days of their lives. The Mumbai Indians bowler went on to share how he feels blessed on being able to share the news of their wedding and joy with everyone else.