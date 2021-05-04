BCCI Considering September Window To Finish IPL 2021 Before T20 World Cup Schedule

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting with the IPL Governing Council took a massive decision and suspended the ongoing Indian Premier League till further notice. The decision came after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. Now, a BCCI official quoted by ANI has revealed that the Indian Cricket Board is keen to tap the September window to conclude the IPL 2021 before the T20 world cup.

The BCCI official hinted that if the COVID-19 situation in India will be under control in September then the 14th edition of IPL can be completed. "Why not? If the foreign players are available and the COVID-19 situation is in control, we can definitely look at that window before the T20 WC. It can in fact act as a good preparation ground for the showpiece event," the official said.

It is to be noted that the T20 World Cup is set to be played in India in October and November. On being asked about the situation with regards to the return of the foreign players who were part of the league, the official said: "As mentioned by BCCI earlier as well, it shall be ensured that all the players reach home safely. Planning is on and a clear picture will be out by tomorrow on their travel routes."

Don't wish to compromise the safety of the players- Jay Shah

Earlier, the BCCI and IPL Governing Council released a joint statement which said, "The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health, and wellbeing of all the stakeholders in mind."

Following that, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has opened up on the decision to suspend IPL 2021. He said that considering the current COVID-19 situation in India, the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI and IPL Governing Council decided to suspend the tournament.

While speaking to ANI, Shah stated that the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. He added that they don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, and every single person involved in the league.

