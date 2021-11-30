BCCI Could Hand 1-year Ban To KL Rahul & Rashid Khan Amid IPL 2022 Retention: Reports

The IPL 2022 Retention is set to take place on Tuesday, November 30, with all eight franchises submitting their list of players the team will retain. However various media reports have emerged that ahead of the IPL 2022 retention, two players - KL Rahul and Rashid Khan could face a one-year ban.

According to an Insidesport report, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have complained to BCCI about RPSG Group-backed Lucknow franchise for 'pursuing & poaching' KL Rahul and Rashid Khan to leave their franchises. The report states that the Indian board is now looking into the complaints.

Will KL Rahul and Rashid Khan receive ban from IPL 2022?

As per the website, a BCCI source while speaking about the complaint said, "We haven’t received any letter but we have received a verbal complaint from two franchises about players poaching by Lucknow team. We are looking into it, and we will take appropriate action if it proves to be true. We don’t want to disturb the balance. You cannot avoid such things when there is fierce competition. But it’s not fair to the existing teams when they are trying to balance everything."

Currently, there is no confirmation about banning KL Rahul and Rashid Khan from IPL 2022.

As per the reports, RPSG-backed new Lucknow franchise reportedly offered in excess of Rs 20 crore to KL Rahul to leave Punjab Kings. They also extended a Rs 16 crore offer to Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hynderabad. SRH are looking likely to retain the Afghan spinner but didn’t want to pay more than Rs 12 crore. Rashid Khan currently gets Rs 9 crore while Rahul gets Rs 11 crore.

The previous case of player poaching happened back in 2010, for which the player received a ban for a year. The player we are talking about is CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who at the time was banned for talking to other franchises while still under contract with Rajasthan Royals.

How and where to watch IPL 2022 Retention

The IPL retention process will be live on the Star Sports Network and will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar on Tuesday, 30th November 2021 at 9.30 PM IST.