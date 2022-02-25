BCCI Forms Panel To Probe Wriddhiman Saha's Tweet Exposing Journalist's Threat-laced Texts

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body for cricket in India, on Friday constituted a three-member committee to look into the matter of wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha who had allegedly received threats and intimidation from a senior journalist. The committee will begin the proceedings as early as next week, BCCI informed.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter on Sunday, Saha shared the screenshot of rude Whatsapp messages that he received from the journalist, asking for an interview. "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," the veteran wicketkeeper captioned the screenshot.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Speaking to Republic, Wriddhiman Saha opens up on explosive 'threat' from journalist

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Wriddhiman Saha opened up about the WhatsApp 'threat' and said that he tweeted out the incident to let other media houses know how their peers behave. He also stated that all journalists are not the same.

"I received an SMS from the journalist before the selection to which I didn't respond. I received another message after the team was announced and again I didn't reply. I tweeted about the incident so that other media houses could know how their peers behave. However, I want to state that all journalists and media houses are not the same," Saha said.

Wriddhiman Saha explains why he won't name 'journalist' who threatened him

After receiving support from the cricket fraternity, who urged him to name the journalist, Saha posted a series of tweets on Tuesday, further explaining the matter. The Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper-batter said that he was hurt and offended. Saha added that he couldn't tolerate such kind of bullying and decided to expose the chat in the public eye.

"My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back," he said.

