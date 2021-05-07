BCCI Gets Endorsement On IPL's Bio Bubble From South African Players; 'never Felt At Risk'

South Africa's former skipper and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith has slammed the concept of bio-bubble after the BCCI suspended IPL 2021 indefinitely. BCCI and the IPL Governing Council postponed the IPL 2021 after COVID-19 infiltrated the secure bio-bubble of various IPL teams. The massive decision came after KKR players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, as well as CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and a bus cleaner tested positive for COVID-19. Now, in a major development, Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey has been tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Now, Graeme Smith has backed BCCI and revealed that the South-African players never felt at risk at the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) created by the Indian Cricket Board for the players. Smith also added that the players felt that the BioSecure Environment was a good experience in India and he will not judge whether there were any lapses from the management side that the bio-bubble was breached. "In no way would we judge. Having spoken to the players, they felt safe. They felt the BSE [Bio-Secure Environment] was a really good experience in India. They never felt at risk. But that’s the nature of what COVID brings," said Smith during a news conference.

"Sometimes you can do whatever you want but the BSE – as we’ve said to everyone – is never foolproof. When COVID is raging in your country there’s always a risk. Unfortunately, once it gets inside it’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen," added Smith.

The former South Africa's skipper also hailed the BCCI for ensuring the safe travel of all the South-African players back to their home. South African players will reach their country by Friday and will under home quarantine for 10 days. "The duty of care (the BCCI has) shown in getting everyone home has been exemplary. From our own players' perspective, it's been made slightly easier in that our borders aren't closed and there's still commercial travel available for them."

Pat Cummins Defends BCCI Holding IPL 2021 During Pandemic

While speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cummins said that seeing the media from back home, the pandemic in India looks like huge news because of what the country is going through. However, the pacer added that he has never felt unsafe in India. Cummins further said that he felt quite helpless and detached from it all as they were residing in comfortable hotels. The Aussie reckoned that they were playing games and training as every other year.

Cummins stated that the response he was getting from people in India was quite the contrary what he expected or even received back in Australia. He added that with so many people in lockdown, Indian people really appreciated the fact that Sourav Ganguly was critical in entertaining fans for three or four hours each night through the IPL. The Aussie speedster opined that the IPL gave people a routine and helps to keep them in homes, which is why everyone thought it was a positive that the IPL was still going on.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)

