BCCI Allows Team India To Tour South Africa For 3 Tests & 3 ODIs, T20Is To Be Played Later

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday confirmed that Team India is set to tour South Africa despite Omicron scare, a new variant of COVID-19. For BCCI, one of the biggest positives has been India A team's ongoing tour of South Africa, where they are engaged in a three-match Test series.

India tour of South Africa to go ahead

Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced that India would tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIs. The four T20Is which were also originally a part of the tour will now be played later.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date."

India to tour South Africa for three Tests and three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: BCCI secretary Jay Shah to ANI pic.twitter.com/2DkPVEDGzR — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2021

The matches during India tour of South Africa are likely to be held behind closed doors but for Cricket South Africa, their financial health depends on the Indian team's visit, as multi-million dollar TV rights are at stake.

India tour of South Africa schedule

Test series

India vs South Africa 1st Test to be played at Johannesburg from December 17-21

India vs South Africa 1st Test to be played at Centurion from December 26-30



ODI series

India vs South Africa 1st ODI to be played at Paarl on January 11

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI to be played at Capetown on January 14

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI to be played at Capetown on January 16

With ANI inputs