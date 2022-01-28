BCCI Has Decided To Conduct Ranji Trophy 2022 In Two Phases: Jay Shah

Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the Ranji Trophy 2022 will be held in two seasons this year, amid speculations that the coveted Indian domestic tournament will be canceled yet again due to the Covid-19 situation in India. As per ANI, Jay Shah revealed that the board is planning to complete all matches of the league stage first before the knockouts take place in June. The Ranji Trophy was last held in the 2019-20 season, before getting canceled for two straight seasons, due to the pandemic.

'Ranji Trophy is our most prestigious domestic competition': Jay Shah

Cricket enthusiasts felt the absence of the tournament came as a major bow for Indian cricket, as the tournament has been the hotspot for churning out young Indian talents. At the same time, Indian domestic cricketers, umpires, and other important members of the teams have been facing a tough time due to its absence, as the tournament served as a means of livelihood. Meanwhile, in his statement to ANI, Jay Shah also added that BCCI is trying its best to ensure highly-competitive red-ball cricket action while acknowledging the importance of the tournament.

“My team working closely to mitigate any kind of health risk caused by the pandemic while ensuring a highly competitive red-ball cricket contest. Ranji Trophy is our most prestigious domestic competition, which has been providing Indian Cricket with an enviable talent pool,” said Shah, as per ANI’s tweet.

Ravi Shastri said Indian cricket will become spineless if Ranji Trophy is ignored

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri expressed his feelings on the absence of Ranji Trophy and said, “The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket. The moment you start ignoring it our cricket will be SPINELESS!”. While cricket fans related to Shastri’s thoughts, they were delighted to know about the tournament being held in two phases. With the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022, scheduled to begin in the last week of March before concluding in May-end, it would be interesting to see the slot which will be assigned to the Ranji Trophy.

How did the fans react to the announcement by Jay Shah?

Let the ranji trophy overlap with ipl ...it will test the upcoming youngsters plus many cricketers go unsold in auction which will allow them to participate in ranji !



