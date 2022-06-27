'BCCI In No Rush To Announce Captaincy For Edgbaston Test, Rohit Sharma May Play': Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is playing the waiting game over the availability of Rohit Sharma for the 5th Test before naming the stand-in captain. Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 and did not take the field on the final two days of the warm-up match. The England vs India 5th Test is scheduled to start on starting July 1 and Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been kept on standby to lead the team if Rohit Sharma fails to clear the COVID-19 Tests.

England vs India: Will Rohit Sharma be fit in time for Edgbaston Test

The decision regarding the captain is still on hold and will be taken once the chief selector reaches England on June 28. A member of the selection committee while speaking to Insidesport said, “Rohit will remain in isolation. There is no rush to take a decision on captaincy yet. If Rohit tests negative by June 30, he will be available for the match. He is match-fit and should not be a problem. Chairman (selection committee) will reach England after the Ireland series and if a captaincy decision needs to be taken, he will at that time."

Rohit Sharma's COVID-19 issue has left Team India with no proper opener for the upcoming Test match. As per the report, the Team India skipper is currently under isolation until June 29, and two negative PCR Tests should make him available for the Edgbaston Test.

When Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the warm-up fixture due to COVID-19 Jasrprit Bumrah had taken over the captaincy on the final day of the tour match. The pacer has no experience in leading the national team but was appointed as vice-captain in South Africa for one Test match. The BCCI official while speaking about Jasprit Bumrah being named as the skipper for the Test said, “Jasprit has been informed about the situation and he is on standby to lead. Look, Rishabh is very young and needs to be groomed to lead in Tests. If Rohit is not available, Rishabh will be the vice-captain,”

Jasprit Bumrah ready to take up captaincy role

When India had toured South Africa India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was questioned about the p[respect of leading Team India in future if given an opportunity. Bumrah back then had said that he is not opposed to leading the national team if given the chance to do so in the near future. While replying to a question asked by the news agency PTI Bumrah had said "If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities,". Jasprit Bumrah also said that taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him. He had said, "I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind."