BCCI Intends To Conduct Over 20,000 COVID-19 Tests In UAE During IPL 2020

A UAE-based multi-hospital and medical services chain VPS Healthcare has been chosen by the BCCI to conduct over 20,000 COVID-19 tests for the people involved in the IPL 2020 in UAE. All the players and supporting staff will be tested regularly throughout the tournament, with initial rounds of testing already completed before their arrival to Dubai. The testing procedures will continue right up to the departure of the teams to ensure maximum safety and minimize chances of spread within the bubble currently in place. VPS Healthcare will also be responsible for the maintenance and logistics of the biosecure bubble for all IPL personnel in the UAE.

.@VPSHealth is proud to be the ’official testing agency’ for @IPL 2020. We will be testing and ensuring the safety of players, supporting staff of franchisees, @BCCI officials & IPL stakeholders during the tournament.

Read more: https://t.co/epYtxXY0IY#IPL2020Updates #IPLinUAE — VPS Healthcare (@VPSHealth) August 26, 2020

VPS Healthcare wins IPL COVID-19 testing mandate

A press release by the BCCI also stated that they were in talks with VPS to provide other allied medical services if required at any time during the tournament. The company has also been involved in arranging medical facilities for major sports events based out of the UAE such as the Formula 1, UFC and some cricket matches that take place in the UAE.

Originally scheduled to start on March 29, the tournament was initially suspended until April 15 due to COVID-19 and then suspended indefinitely by the BCCI after India went into a lockdown. After much speculation, the BCCI announced on August 2 that this year's 60 IPL games will be played from September 19 to November 10 in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Stringent measures have been put in place to ensure that social distancing protocols are not broken and the 14-day quarantine period is strictly adhered to. As per the 16 page-long, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the IPL, all players and staff members of the teams are being tested on days 1, 3 and 6 before they are being allowed to enter the bio-bubble.

BCCI suggests safety measures

Additionally, players will not be able to meet teammates until they return with three negative tests in a row, and even then, will be expected to use masks and maintain social distancing protocols. The BCCI has also suggested separate hotels for each of the eight teams, with the players being accommodated in wings with separate central air-conditioners. Families of the players have been permitted to travel, given they follow all the same rules that apply to the players themselves. If found positive, players must quarantine for 14 days and test negative twice in 24 hours before they are allowed to rejoin the bubble.

Picture Credits - VPS Healthcare official website