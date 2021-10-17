BCCI Invites Applications For National Men’s Team Head Coach & Other Supporting Roles

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on October 17th, has invited job applications for five important positions including Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach, and Head of Sports Science/ Medicine with the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The deadline for the applications for the position of Head Coach is set for October 26th while November 3rd is the last date to apply for the other positions. Currently, the post of head coach is held by Ravi Shastri, with Vikram Rathour (batting coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach), and Ramakrishnan Sridhar (fielding coach) comprising the other major support staff.

According to the BCCI's official release, the selected applicant for any position in the Senior Men’s team would be accountable for creating a world-class Indian cricket team that achieves consistent success in all circumstances and formats while motivating current and future generations of cricketers and stakeholders.

Also, BCCI described the role of Head Sports Science/ Medicine with the National Cricket Academy (NCA). With the selection of a seasoned and dynamic Head of Sports Science and Medicine, they indicated that they hope to enhance and define the strategic vision of their Sports Science and Medicine unit.

All but done - Rahul Dravid to take over Team India's coach after talks with Sourav Ganguly

As per reports, former Indian captain and current head of NCA Rahul Dravid has agreed to apply for the role of head coach of the senior men’s Indian cricket team. The Indian team has achieved immense success under the coaching of Ravi Shastri, whose tenure will end after the T20 World Cup 2021, and Dravid is expected to carry the same legacy forward.

Dravid was said to have been reluctant in considering the head coach position for the Indian national team. However, in the days before the IPL final, he met with all of the BCCI's office-bearers, notably president Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah, who were attempting to persuade Dravid for over a week and he has now finally agreed to apply for the position without any conditions.

Additionally, Paras Mhambrey is also expected to take over Bharat Arun as the bowling coach of the Indian team. He had earlier worked with Dravid and thus would be a suitable option for the position.

Image: @Twitter/ICC