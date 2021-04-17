BCCI leaves out Yorker King T Natarajan from annual contracts, reason is convincing

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced annual player retainership for the period from October 2020 to September 2021. A lot of people were left curious and unhappy as pacer Thangarasu Natarajan failed to bag a contract despite his impeccable debut against Australia this year and his continuous selection in subsequent limited-overs series. But what many people didn't know was that BCCI cannot hand over team Indian contracts just like that as there are some criteria that need to be followed before any player is awarded for their performance. A player must have played at least 3 Tests, 8 ODIs, and 10 T20Is before he or she can be contacted by the BCCI.

Natarajan has played only 1 Test match, 2 ODIs, and 4 T20Is so far in his career, which is not enough to bag a central contract with the BCCI. The 29-year-old yorker specialist, who hails from Tamil Nadu, made his Test debut against Australia after India fell short of bowlers by the end of the series due to several injuries. Natarajan, who went to Australia as a net bowler, was asked to make his debut in the historic Test series, in which India won 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Natarajan had made his ODI and T20I debut in the same tour against Australia in December 2020. He last played an international match against England on March 28, which was his second ODI game for India.

Gill, Siraj, Sundar gain Team Indian contract

Meanwhile, Indian batsman Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, all-rounder Washington Sundar, and pacer Mohammed Siraj have bagged a contract under the Grade-C category, which will provide them an annual fee of Rs. 1 crore. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have been demoted to Grade-C, while Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadav, who were in Grade-C last year, have been left out of the annual player contracts. Shreyas Iyer, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, and Axar Patel have also been given the Grade-C contract.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah have been retained under Grade-A+ contract, which will see them earn Rs. 7 crores annually. Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara have all been awarded Grade-A contract that has an annual fee of Rs. 5 crores. Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Wriddhiman Saha will be paid Rs. 3 crores under Grade-B contract.

