BCCI Likely To Name Rahul Dravid As India Coach, News Makes Fans Come Up With Witty Memes

The Indian team is expected to feature in a number of high-profile matches in the upcoming months. According to the India cricket schedule 2021, Virat Kohli and co. will tour England where they will play the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. They will stay back after the all-important clash for the subsequent five-match Test series against England. Moreover, a team consisting of the country's white-ball specialists will play three ODIs and as many T20Is with Sri Lanka in July. While Ravi Shastri will be with the Indian contingent in the UK, Rahul Dravid is expected to fill his shoes as the head coach of the team travelling to Sri Lanka.

Rahul Dravid to coach Indian team for SL tour in July

In a major development, a source close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in his conversation with ANI hinted that Rahul Dravid will serve as the head coach for the Indian team for their six white-ball games in Sri Lanka. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) coach will be seen leading the limited-overs team for the Sri Lanka tour, with Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and Vikram Rathour away in England for the Test series as per BCCI's source. He also added that what Rahul Dravid shares with the younger members of the team is an added advantage.

Rahul Dravid's first coaching stint with the senior men's side came in 2014 when he was roped in as the batting consultant for England tour. Moreover, the former India captain has also worked closely with the India U-19 and India 'A' teams as well. He has often been credited by young guns for providing them with his expert guidance at a crucial juncture of their careers. This could very well be the reason why Sourav Ganguly and co. could finalise him for the role for the team's upcoming Sri Lanka tour. While fans were thrilled with the prospect of Dravid travelling with the team, a certain section of netizens took this opportunity to share hilarious memes on social media.

A look at the India cricket schedule 2021

June to July 2021 - World Test Championship, India vs Sri Lanka (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

July to September 2021 - India tour of England (5 Tests)

October 2021 - South Africa Tour of India (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October to November 2021 - ICC T20 World Cup

November to December 2021 - New Zealand Tour of India (2 Tests, 3 T20Is), India Tour of South Africa (3 Tests, 3 T20Is)

