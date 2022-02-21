BCCI May Investigate Wriddhiman Saha's Tweet Exposing Threat-laced Texts From Journalist

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to call for a thorough investigation into Wriddhiman Saha's tweet wherein he clammed a senior journalist for sending him threat-laced text messages for refusing an interview, according to Republic Media Network sources.

Taking to his official Twitter account, the wicket-keeper batter had posted screenshots of messages he received from a certain individual who he referred to as a 'respected journalist'. This led to several former crickets backing Saha and asking the BCCI to investigate the matter. "Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS," former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri wrote in a tweet.

Shocking a player being threatened by a journo. Blatant position abuse. Something that's happening too frequently with #TeamIndia. Time for the BCCI PREZ to dive in. Find out who the person is in the interest of every cricketer. This is serious coming from ultimate team man WS https://t.co/gaRyfYVCrs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 20, 2022

It has been learnt that BCCI has reached out to Saha asking him the details of the unnamed journalist so that they can look into the matter and decide on an action in the due course.

Pragyan Ojha, several others ask Saha to name 'so-called' journalist

Former Indian cricketer and now member of the governing council, IPL, Board of Control for Cricket, Pragyan Ojha, too has urged Wriddhiman Saha to name the "so-called" journalist and said that he will ensure that action is taken and that the journalist will face a boycott by the cricketing industry. "Please name him wriddhi! I promise you as a representative of players, I will make sure our cricket community boycotts this so called journalist!! (sic)", he wrote.

Please name him wriddhi! I promise you as a representative of players, I will make sure our cricket community boycotts this so called journalist!! https://t.co/XmorYAyGvW — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 20, 2022

Several other senior cricketers including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, RP Singh all came out in support of Saha asking for action to be taken against the 'unnamed' journalist.

Dravid told me won't be picked henceforth, suggested retirement: Saha

Meanwhile, a couple of days back Saha, who has been dropped from the Indian Test team, revealed that the team management headed by head coach Rahul Dravid had told him to think about "retirement" as he won't be considered for selection henceforth.

"The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," an explosive Wriddhiman told media persons on Saturday.

"Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," he spilled the beans on classified conversations with head coach.

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn't worry about his place in the team.

"When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

"He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," he added.

