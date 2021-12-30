BCCI May Postpone Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy Over COVID Concerns: Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are considering postponing the upcoming Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy due to the rising COVID-19 concerns in the country. The tournament is scheduled to be held from January 9 onwards.

However, as the competition nears, the country's coronavirus cases seem to be escalating at a rapid pace. With 13,154 new cases, India recorded their largest single-day increase in COVID cases in the past seven weeks, resulting in authorities evaluating the situation in the nation on a consistent basis.

BCCI considering postponement of U16 Vijay Merchant Trophy

While speaking to ANI, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said, "BCCI may postpone Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, scheduled to be held from January 9, over COVID concerns." If the cases continue to rise on a daily basis, the Indian cricket board may have no option but to indeed postpone this competition. The COVID situation seems to be getting out of hand in foreign nations, and the Indian government are likely to be keen to avoid a repeat of what transpired during this year's second wave and last year's first wave.

India's COVID cases rise by 13,154 in last 24 hours

India's COVID situation seems to worsen by the day as the country witnessed a massive increase of 13,154 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra reported the highest number (3,900) in the country, followed by Kerela (2,846), West Bengal (1,089) and Delhi (923).